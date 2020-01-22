FY2022 EPS Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Increased by Svb Leerink

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Svb Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.35). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04).

TPTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $59.95 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $10,424,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,759,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 281.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 276,483 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,906,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $2,914,914.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,602,431.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,952,410.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

