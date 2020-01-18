FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.60. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $47.11.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,960 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $71,161.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,795.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $494,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,533 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,146,000 after buying an additional 276,983 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 45,741 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments