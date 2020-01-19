G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $32.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. Barclays started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

GIII stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.49. 439,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

