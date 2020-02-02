G.Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Investment analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PolyOne in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on POL. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

NYSE:POL opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.83. PolyOne has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth $31,150,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PolyOne by 3,010.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 630,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PolyOne by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,478,000 after purchasing an additional 491,079 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 3rd quarter worth $8,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PolyOne by 24,667.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 242,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: volatile stocks