G.Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) – Analysts at G.Research reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Covetrus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. G.Research also issued estimates for Covetrus’ FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.69 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $43.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

