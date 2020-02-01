G8 Education (ASX:GEM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.93

G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and traded as low as $1.85. G8 Education shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 3,573,059 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $881.24 million and a PE ratio of 13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.93 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.36.

About G8 Education (ASX:GEM)

G8 Education Limited owns, operates, franchises, and manages child care centers. The company provides developmental and educational child care services. It operates 519 centers in Australia and Singapore. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

