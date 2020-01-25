Gabelli Downgrades Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) to Hold

Gabelli downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. G.Research upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:TTPH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.57. 420,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $29.00.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.27) by $0.27. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 804.43%. The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 103,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,613,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 386,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

