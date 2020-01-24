Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Insider Sells $39,350.00 in Stock

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of Gabelli Utility Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 692,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GUT opened at $7.92 on Friday. Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gabelli Utility Trust during the third quarter worth about $231,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust by 112.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 315,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 166,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust by 51.7% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

