Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Gain Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gain Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.11 million. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. Gain Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

GCAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Gain Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of GCAP opened at $3.90 on Friday. Gain Capital has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Gain Capital during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gain Capital by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 201,686 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Gain Capital by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gain Capital by 3,530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

