Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “institutional foreign exchange, trading and related services providing direct access to the global OTC foreign exchange markets, where participants trade directly with one another. Its trading platforms provide information and analytical tools that allow customers to identify, analyze and execute their trading strategies. GAIN also offers retail customers located outside the United States access to other global markets on an OTC basis, including the spot gold and silver markets, as well as equity indices and commodities. Its forex trading activities are regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the National Futures Association, in the UK by the Financial Services Authority, in Japan by the Financial Services Agency, in Hong Kong by the Securities and Futures Commission and in Australia by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc is based in Bedminster, New Jersey. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Gain Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of Gain Capital stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. Gain Capital has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.11 million. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. Gain Capital’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gain Capital will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Gain Capital in the second quarter worth $168,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gain Capital by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 201,686 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Gain Capital by 159.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Gain Capital by 3,530.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Capital in the second quarter worth $120,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

