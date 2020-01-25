Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Shares Up 5.9%

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.30, 110,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 168,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on GCAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Gain Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

The company has a market cap of $150.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.11 million. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Gain Capital by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gain Capital by 3,530.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP)

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

