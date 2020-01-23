GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $240.15

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $240.15 and last traded at $240.00, with a volume of 30334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.00.

Several analysts recently commented on GLPG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the company from $193.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $10.13. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $715.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

