GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $217.34

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $217.34 and last traded at $217.20, with a volume of 7391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.95.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $10.13. The firm had revenue of $715.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.26 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 32.09% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 17,554 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

