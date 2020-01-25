Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.77

Galaxy Gaming Inc (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.77 and traded as low as $1.49. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 107,704 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Galaxy Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 12.29%.

In other Galaxy Gaming news, Director Michael Gavin Isaacs purchased 20,900 shares of Galaxy Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $38,665.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $91,300. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

