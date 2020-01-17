Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of GLXZ stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Galaxy Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter.

In other Galaxy Gaming news, Director Michael Gavin Isaacs bought 20,900 shares of Galaxy Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $38,665.00. Insiders have bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $91,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

