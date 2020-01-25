Galena Mining (ASX:G1A) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) fell 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.32 ($0.23) and last traded at A$0.32 ($0.23), 15,625 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 107,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.33 ($0.23).

The company has a market capitalization of $120.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.33.

Galena Mining Company Profile (ASX:G1A)

Galena Mining Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Australia. It explores for lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Abra Base Metals project located in the Gascoyne region, Western Australia. Its projects also include the Mulgul and the Jillawarra-woodlands projects.

