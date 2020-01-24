Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe Acquires 80,000 Shares

Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,830,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,149,155.70.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 20th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$3,200.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 45,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$13,950.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 25,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$8,250.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 6,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,890.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 4,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,260.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 25,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,500.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 20,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$6,200.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 45,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$13,275.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 8,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$2,320.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 80,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,800.00.

Shares of GWM stock opened at C$0.30 on Friday. Galway Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galway Metals Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims 14,854 hectares in western Quebec, Canada.

