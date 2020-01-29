Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 1,200 Shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.00.

Shares of AC stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. Associated Capital Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $986.77 million, a P/E ratio of -82.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. The company had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AC. TheStreet raised Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

