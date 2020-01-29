Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of GH traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $203.70 million and a P/E ratio of 13.19. Gamehost has a twelve month low of C$8.01 and a twelve month high of C$10.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.51.

Gamehost (TSE:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gamehost will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

