Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Declares Dividend of GBX 45

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GAW opened at GBX 6,690 ($88.00) on Thursday. Games Workshop Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,785 ($36.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,314.85 ($83.07). The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,007.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,074.72.

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 145.90 ($1.92) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Games Workshop Group will post 17599.9990953 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,022 ($66.06) per share, for a total transaction of £5,373.54 ($7,068.59).

GAW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Games Workshop Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,750 ($62.48) price objective on the stock.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

