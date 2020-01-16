Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GYS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price target on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.23) price target on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

LON GYS traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 725 ($9.54). 279,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 705.64. Gamesys Group has a 12-month low of GBX 652 ($8.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 818 ($10.76). The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.79.

In other news, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 34,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £248,837 ($327,330.97).

Gamesys Group Company Profile

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is Forex?