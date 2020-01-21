Gamesys Group’s (GYS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on GYS. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.23) price objective on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of GYS opened at GBX 723 ($9.51) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.79. Gamesys Group has a 12 month low of GBX 652 ($8.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 818 ($10.76). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 707.98.

In other Gamesys Group news, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 713 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of £248,837 ($327,330.97).

Gamesys Group Company Profile

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

