Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamida Cell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

