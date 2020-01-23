Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $418,875 and sold 45,801 shares worth $1,983,065. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,880,000 after acquiring an additional 766,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 523,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 88.05%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

