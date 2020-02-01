Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $44.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $47.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 27.62%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,875 and have sold 50,801 shares valued at $2,218,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 766,387 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 523,418 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 284,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,461,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,928,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

