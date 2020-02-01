Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Brandon John Moore Sells 5,000 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brandon John Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $47.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

