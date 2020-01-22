Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $46.03. 30,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,441. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $46.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

In related news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $418,875 and have sold 45,801 shares worth $1,983,065. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 766,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 164.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 523,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

