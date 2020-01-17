Gaming and Leisure Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,356 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,992% compared to the typical daily volume of 256 call options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GLPI stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

In other news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $418,875 and sold 45,801 shares worth $1,983,065. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?