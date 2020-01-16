Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) PT Raised to GBX 1,420

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an add rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company an add rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gamma Communications to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,307.50 ($17.20).

Shares of GAMA traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,350 ($17.76). 60,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,573. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,292.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,153.43. Gamma Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 732 ($9.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,415 ($18.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

In related news, insider Malcolm Goddard sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.92), for a total value of £35,997.50 ($47,352.67). Also, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10), for a total value of £858,000 ($1,128,650.36). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,975 shares of company stock valued at $191,820,788.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

