Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.46. GAP posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on GAP to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered GAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

GPS opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. GAP has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. GAP’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 2,644.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

