Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.21.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,456,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after buying an additional 291,513 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 2,651.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,910 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $17.45. 4,684,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,461,085. GAP has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. GAP had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GAP will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.45%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?