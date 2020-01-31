Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,160,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 35,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 18.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GAP by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,456,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after buying an additional 291,513 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 2,651.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,272,000 after buying an additional 1,624,910 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPS. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

