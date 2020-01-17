GAP (NYSE:GPS) updated its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GAP from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.53.

GPS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. 2,516,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. GAP has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $31.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.45%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

