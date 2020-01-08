Garland Technology Announces TLS Decryption Network Security Solution with A10 Networks

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Garland Technology, a leading provider of network test access point (TAP), packet broker, and cloud visibility solutions, announced it is working with A10 Networks to develop a solution that addresses the large gap in visibility for encrypted traffic, which was recently integrated for ToyoTech, a mutual technology partner, in Tokyo, Japan.

“We are excited to partner with a strategic provider in the growing space of TLS/SSL decryption,” says Chris Bihary, CEO and Founder of Garland Technology. “A10 Networks is a vital component to a reliable security architecture when supporting network continuity. We foresee tremendous growth in bringing this complete security solution to our end users.”

A10 Networks has worked with Garland Technology to provide an inline security layer without compromising network uptime. A10 Networks’ Thunder® SSLi eliminates blind spots by creating a secure decrypt zone within the network to enhance the efficiency and efficacy of security devices. Garland Technology’s solutions deliver bypass technology that also sends the SSL decrypted traffic from Thunder SSLi to application performance monitoring tools, adding seamless SSL decryption to necessary workflows.

“Our work with Garland Technology has been highly sought after by customers to help provide visibility into blind spots of a network,” says Babur Khan, product marketing with A10 Networks. “Our relationship will mitigate the business operational costs associated with network downtime when blocking hidden threats and increase ROI.”

A10 Networks and Garland Technology will host a panel discussion webinar to highlight their integrated solution, and the benefits SSL inspection provides. Register for “” webinar on December 10.

