Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.86

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.86 and last traded at $99.78, with a volume of 50753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $255,099.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 132,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $12,455,989.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 826,185 shares of company stock worth $77,782,791. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,324,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 13.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Garmin by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

