Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Garrett Motion in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.33). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.54 EPS. Garrett Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

NYSE GTX opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $666.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $70,520.76. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 33.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 285,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

