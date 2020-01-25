Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

GTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE GTX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.42. 364,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,085. The stock has a market cap of $704.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. Garrett Motion has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $19.71.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $781.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.45 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. Garrett Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Garrett Motion will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $70,520.76. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 33.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 69.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

