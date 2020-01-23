GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.64

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 10789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

GLOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.08.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GasLog Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.2%. GasLog’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOG. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in GasLog during the second quarter worth $190,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. 39.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Company Profile (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

