GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.18, 593,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average session volume of 351,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOG. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fearnley Fonds cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GasLog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

The company has a market cap of $656.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.49 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GasLog Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. GasLog’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOG. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the second quarter worth $190,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the second quarter worth $200,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the second quarter worth $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Featured Story: Profit Margin