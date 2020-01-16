GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 250,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLOP shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Fearnley Fonds lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NYSE GLOP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.47. 43,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,062. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $96.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.63%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,281,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after buying an additional 98,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. 36.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

