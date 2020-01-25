GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.40

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 140866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $721.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $96.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3,989.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,740 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the third quarter valued at about $949,000. American Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.9% in the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 505.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 53,307 shares in the last quarter. 36.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?