Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Short Interest Up 23.3% in January

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 165.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 26,079 shares during the period.

GTES traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. 134,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,091. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.20.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $746.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.15 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

