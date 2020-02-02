Gates Industrial (GTES) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Gates Industrial to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $746.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gates Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $12.47 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

GTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

