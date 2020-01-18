Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTES. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:GTES traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,725. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $746.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 136.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 78,954 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 44.2% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $107,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

