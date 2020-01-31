Gattaca (LON:GATC) Price Target Cut to GBX 85 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Gattaca (LON:GATC) had its target price decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Gattaca stock traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 88.20 ($1.16). 52,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.22. Gattaca has a 52-week low of GBX 93.40 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 173 ($2.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96.

Gattaca Company Profile

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. It operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. The company offers permanent, fixed term, temporary, contractor, and interim recruitment; contingent recruitment; preferred supplier lists and frameworks; and vacancy and campaign recruitment services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

