Gattaca (LON:GATC) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Gattaca PLC (LON:GATC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Liberum Capital lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 125 to GBX 85. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Gattaca traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.18), with a volume of 127741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.38).

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 million and a PE ratio of -4.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.97.

About Gattaca (LON:GATC)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. It operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. The company offers permanent, fixed term, temporary, contractor, and interim recruitment; contingent recruitment; preferred supplier lists and frameworks; and vacancy and campaign recruitment services.

