GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Short Interest Update

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 6,040,000 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 215,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.5 days.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.74. 231,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,911. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.64. GATX has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. GATX had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $360.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

GATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

