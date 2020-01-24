GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues Earnings Results

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32, Bloomberg Earnings reports. GATX had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-5.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.50-5.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Cowen started coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

