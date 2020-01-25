GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target Raised to $80.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GATX. Cowen assumed coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.63. 656,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63. GATX has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in GATX by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in GATX by 7.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,409,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118,186 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GATX by 54.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

