GATX (NYSE:GATX) Trading Up 9.4% After Earnings Beat

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) were up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $83.06 and last traded at $82.35, approximately 1,242,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 387,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.30.

The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. ValuEngine lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen started coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,409,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,607,000 after acquiring an additional 118,186 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,065,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 134,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.63.

GATX Company Profile (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

